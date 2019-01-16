Australian Defense Minister in Beirut, Meets Lebanese President

Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne meets President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Lebanese Presidency Twitter)

Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne met with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace Wednesday after arriving to Lebanon for an official visit, according to a tweet from the presidency.

Shortly after Aoun and Pyne met at noon and discussed bilateral relations, the Australian minister met with Speaker Nabih Berri.

Later in the day, Pyne is set to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and caretaker Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Upon his arrival at Beirut’s airport, Pyne was received by representatives from Lebanon’s Defense Ministry and Australian Ambassador to Lebanon Rebekah Grindlay.

