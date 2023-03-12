Australian police call for city evacuation due to flood

ALBAWABA Emergency services in Australia's Queensland state evacuated residents from a remote town to higher ground on Saturday Mar. 11, as record-breaking floods sparked by heavy rain lashed the region's northwest.

53 residents of the isolated Gulf Country town of Burketown, about 2115 km northwest of state capital Brisbane, had been evacuated since heavy rain triggered floods earlier this week, police said Saturday.

About 100 residents remained in the town, with police set to evacuate more people on Saturday, as the nation's weather forecaster predicted river levels in the area to peak on Sunday.

"An Emergency Alert has been issued for residents in Burketown due to ongoing flooding. All remaining residents are being urged to leave," Queensland police wrote on Twitter.



Police have posted a video of helicopters being used to evacuate people from the town, which is currently under water due to flooding.

According to local media, 150 residents of the town have been evacuated, with the rest being transported on Saturday.



The elderly and young children were a priority for evacuation, they said, adding that sewerage systems had been "compromised" and power would be cut off later in the day, the police said.

