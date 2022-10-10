Austrians Re-elect 78-Year-Old President

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has secured a second six-year term, according to exit polls on Sunday.

Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, won nearly 56% of votes to avoid a runoff.

Walter Rosenkranz, the candidate for the far-right Freedom Party, came in second with around 18%, followed by Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny at 8.5%.

While some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to cast their ballots, voter turnout was roughly around 66%.

Official results are expected to be announced on Monday.

