  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Austrians Re-elect 78-Year-Old President

Austrians Re-elect 78-Year-Old President

Published October 10th, 2022 - 10:29 GMT
Alexander Van der Bellen
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen (C) speaks to supporters at an election party in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has secured a second six-year term, according to exit polls on Sunday.

Also ReadWho is Running For Brazil's Coming Presidential Elections?Who is Running For Brazil's Coming Presidential Elections?

Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, won nearly 56% of votes to avoid a runoff.

Walter Rosenkranz, the candidate for the far-right Freedom Party, came in second with around 18%, followed by Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny at 8.5%.

While some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to cast their ballots, voter turnout was roughly around 66%.

Official results are expected to be announced on Monday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Alexander Van der BellenAustriaPresident

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...