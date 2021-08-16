Back to School: Palestinian Kids Deserve Security - UN's Lynn Hastings

The Palestinian children deserve to live in security and safety, not only to have education, the UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said.

It’s back to school today for 1.2 million children in Palestine: they deserve security, safety, and hope. See my statement here: https://t.co/UNaBhovIQw pic.twitter.com/x6kAFyLVqu — Lynn Hastings (@LynnHastings) August 15, 2021

"Children not only have a right to a safe education but are afforded special protections under international human rights in view of their specific vulnerability," Hastings said in a statement.

According to the UN official, 79 Palestinian children have been killed and 1,269 others injured since the beginning of 2021.

"Sixty seven children were killed in the Gaza Strip during the recent escalation and another in June by an Explosive Remnant of War" by Israel, Hastings said, adding that another 11 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Hastings held Israel responsible for protecting "children and teachers from harassment and violence by [Israeli] settlers on their way to and from school."

On Sunday, the Palestinian Authority announced the start of the academic year amid health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.