  Back to School: Palestinian Kids Deserve Security - UN's Lynn Hastings

Back to School: Palestinian Kids Deserve Security - UN's Lynn Hastings

Published August 16th, 2021 - 11:53 GMT
Palestinian children deserve security more than education
Palestinian children walk past a building, destroyed during the recent 11-day war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, on their way to school for the first day of the new scholastic year in Gaza City on August 16, 2021. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Highlights
Lynn Hastings says Israel responsible for protecting Palestinian children, teachers from violence by settlers

The Palestinian children deserve to live in security and safety, not only to have education, the UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said.

Also Read

"Children not only have a right to a safe education but are afforded special protections under international human rights in view of their specific vulnerability," Hastings said in a statement.

According to the UN official, 79 Palestinian children have been killed and 1,269 others injured since the beginning of 2021.

 

"Sixty seven children were killed in the Gaza Strip during the recent escalation and another in June by an Explosive Remnant of War" by Israel, Hastings said, adding that another 11 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Hastings held Israel responsible for protecting "children and teachers from harassment and violence by [Israeli] settlers on their way to and from school."

On Sunday, the Palestinian Authority announced the start of the academic year amid health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

