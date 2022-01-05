Baghdad: 4 Rockets Target US Military Camp

Iraqi media reports say four rockets have hit a US military camp close to the international airport in the capital Baghdad, following two consecutive days of strikes against US bases in the country.

"Several missiles fell a short time ago near Baghdad International Airport, and the place of their launch is not yet known," Iraq's Arabic news channel Alsumaria announced late on Tuesday without giving further details.

Citing security sources, Baghdad Al-Yaum also said, “Four Katyusha rockets fell on the US Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport.”

US-led forces claimed to have downed two armed drones targeting the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s Anbar province, located about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the capital Baghdad, early on Tuesday.

A similar drone attack was launched Monday on the Victoria military base at Baghdad International Airport.



The attacks come amid growing anti-US sentiments over Washington’s military and political adventurism in the region, and also at a time that coincides with the second martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by former president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Five days later, in a military operation codenamed Operation Martyr Soleimani, the IRGC launched a volley of ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar and at another airbase in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region.

Iran said missile strike was only a “first slap” in its process of taking “hard revenge” and that it would not rest under the US military leaves the Middle East in disgrace.