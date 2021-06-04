Baghdad Bomb Blast Kills Several in Crowded Area

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2021 - 04:48 GMT
explosion Kills Several in Iraq's Capital Baghdad
An Iraqi Army soldier stands guard the entrance to the International Zone on May 30, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Unidentified object exploded in crowded spot, says Iraq's Security Media Cell

Several people were killed on Thursday when an explosion hit Iraq's capital Baghdad, authorities said.

According to a statement by Iraq's Security Media Cell, several casualties were reported when an unidentified object exploded in a crowded area of the Kadhimiya area.

The explosion reportedly occurred near the gates leading to the shrines of Imam Musa al-Kadhim and Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, the seventh and ninth imams of Shia Muslims.

 

 

