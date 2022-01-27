Baghdad Parliament Sets 7 February to Elect New Iraqi President

  1. Home
Published January 27th, 2022 - 02:24 GMT
ALBAWABA - Breaking news from Iraq. The parliament in Baghdad will meet on 7 February 2022 to hold a special session for the election of a new president for the Iraqi republic.

The position of the Iraqi president is largely a ceremonial role but it is part and parcel of the Iraqi political system.   
 

