Baghdad's US Embassy Evacuated as Thousands of Angry Iraqis Gather Outside its Gates

The United States’ Embassy in Baghdad has been evacuated after thousands of angry Iraqi demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the compound to condemn Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Also on Tuesday, Iraqis held a massive funeral procession in the capital Baghdad for the victims of the US air raids, which killed at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Thousands of Iraqi mourners have been trying to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad this morning following deadly US airstrikes this week.



The Popular Mobilization Forces have confirmed that the US strikes killed at least 25 of Kataeb Hezbollah's members. pic.twitter.com/wsp2D2W6t8 — Amed Dicle (@ameddicleT) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, thousands of angry protests gathered outside the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad to condemn the assault, with the demonstrators chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning US flags.

The protesters further held up posters calling for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.

“Parliament should oust US troops, or else we will,” one poster said.

Reuters cited two Iraqi Foreign Ministry sources as saying that the US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated from the embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as protests rage outside.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained, according to the Reuters.

Iraqi protesters, according to the AFP, breached the outer wall of the high-security compound on Tuesday, prompting the American forces deployed inside to fire tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds.

The protesters pulled security cameras off the wall as Iraqi security forces tried to keep them back.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi lawmakers chanted anti-US slogans during a parliamentary session.

This article has been adapted from its original source.