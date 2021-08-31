Bahrain’s First Ambassador to Israel Arrives in Tel Aviv

Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, announced on Twitter that he arrived to Tel Aviv on Tuesday to start his official work at the embassy.

In the post he wrote: "I am honored to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as Bahrain’s first Ambassador to Israel."

I am honored to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as #Bahrain’s first Ambassador to #Israel. — Khaled Al Jalahma (@BahrainAmbIsr) August 31, 2021

Bahraini monarch Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa on Tuesday officially appointed the country's first ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah about one month ago.

Bahrain has announced to normalize relation with Israel on September 11, 2020 following UAE which agreed to start direct relations with the occupation government on August 13, 2020 as the announcement was made by Former US President Donald Trump under the Israel–United Arab Emirates peace agreement.

The Abraham Accords ceremony took place in the White House on September 15, 2020. They were signed by the Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and U.S. President Donald Trump.