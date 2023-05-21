Bahrain resumes diplomatic ties with Lebanon

Breaking Headline

Published May 21st, 2023 - 08:01 GMT
Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani speaks during a press conference with the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the US Secretary of State, in the Bahraini capital Manama on June 29, 2020. / AFP / Mazen Mahdi

ALBAWABA - Bahrain announced on Saturday resuming diplomatic relations with Lebanon, local Bahraini media reported.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with Lebanon.

It further added that the decision comes with the aim to "strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries," according to the Bahrain News Agency.

Diplomatic ties between Lebanon and Bahrain were cut down for over a year and a half, due to a row over remarks made by a former minister on the Yemen war.

Bahrain's decision came after Saudi Arabia's announcement to cut off relations with Lebanon in 2021 after ex-Information Minister George Kordahi made comments about Saudi Arabia regarding the situation in Yemen causing a massive backlash campaign by GCC countries.

