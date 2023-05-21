Bahrain resumes diplomatic ties with Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Bahrain announced on Saturday resuming diplomatic relations with Lebanon, local Bahraini media reported.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with Lebanon.

It further added that the decision comes with the aim to "strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries," according to the Bahrain News Agency.

Bahrain Returning Ambassador to Lebanon - Foreign Ministry https://t.co/YRr9nYnKcB pic.twitter.com/ShOmGmzvfT — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 21, 2023

Diplomatic ties between Lebanon and Bahrain were cut down for over a year and a half, due to a row over remarks made by a former minister on the Yemen war.

Bahrain's decision came after Saudi Arabia's announcement to cut off relations with Lebanon in 2021 after ex-Information Minister George Kordahi made comments about Saudi Arabia regarding the situation in Yemen causing a massive backlash campaign by GCC countries.