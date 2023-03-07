Bangladesh building blast kills 17

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2023 - 04:44 GMT
office building
Emergency personnel shift an injured man to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on March 7, 2023, following an explosion inside an office building. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA  - Blast struck a seven-storey building in Bangladesh killing at least 17 people and leaving more than 100 others injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

The police are still investigating the reason behind the explosion in the office building in Gulistan.

According to Bangladesh authorities, the blast took place shortly before 5 p.m. in an area which is known for being a major center for wholesale goods in Dhaka.

AFP cited Dhaka Medical College Hospital director, Nazmul Islam, who said over 112 people hospitalized were suffering from head wounds, fractures or other injuries.

The official maintained: "The pattern of the injuries shows that it was a huge explosion."

Videos of the aftermath of the deadly blast in Bangladesh were shared online showing medics and rescue teams attempting to assist people who are still stuck inside the building and transfer those who are injured to the nearest hospital.

