Bangladesh building blast kills 17

ALBAWABA - Blast struck a seven-storey building in Bangladesh killing at least 17 people and leaving more than 100 others injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

The police are still investigating the reason behind the explosion in the office building in Gulistan.

At least 15 dead, 108 injured in blast in #Dhaka. Bomb disposal squad on spot to find cause of blast. 11 fire engines deployed to rescue injured. Blast apparently on 3rd floor of 55-storey building full of shops and bank branches in crowded Gulistan area. #Bangladesh #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/h1wJIlUbbx — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) March 7, 2023

According to Bangladesh authorities, the blast took place shortly before 5 p.m. in an area which is known for being a major center for wholesale goods in Dhaka.

AFP cited Dhaka Medical College Hospital director, Nazmul Islam, who said over 112 people hospitalized were suffering from head wounds, fractures or other injuries.

The official maintained: "The pattern of the injuries shows that it was a huge explosion."

Videos of the aftermath of the deadly blast in Bangladesh were shared online showing medics and rescue teams attempting to assist people who are still stuck inside the building and transfer those who are injured to the nearest hospital.