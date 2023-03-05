Fire breaks at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

ALBAWABA - A fire broke out at one of the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh destroying over 2,000 shelters on Sunday, according to an official.

Sources reported that at least 12,000 people were left without homes when the massive fire started at around 2:45 p.m. local time at camp number 11 in Kutupalong.

Massive fire in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh- Rohingya is probably the worst suffering ethnic group in the world and no one seems to care! pic.twitter.com/86rRQB5l7H — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 5, 2023

AFP cited Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Mijanur Rahman who said: "Some 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless."

Videos were shared online showing fire and thick black smoke rising into the sky and burning the shelters of tens of thousands of people who fled the military crackdown in Myanmar.