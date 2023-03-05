  1. Home
Fire breaks at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees
Rohingya refugees search for their belongings after a fire broke out in Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia on March 5, 2023. (Photo by Tanbir Miraz / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A fire broke out at one of the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh destroying over 2,000 shelters on Sunday, according to an official.

Sources reported that at least 12,000 people were left without homes when the massive fire started at around 2:45 p.m. local time at camp number 11 in Kutupalong.

AFP cited Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Mijanur Rahman who said: "Some 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless."

Videos were shared online showing fire and thick black smoke rising into the sky and burning the shelters of tens of thousands of people who fled the military crackdown in Myanmar.

