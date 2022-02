ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The current president of Iraq Barham Saleh remains in his post untill further notice.

القضاء العراقي يحسم "موقف" برهم صالح https://t.co/z2zbN5P4bS — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) February 13, 2022



The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has ruled Saleh will remain in his place and continue to presidential perform his duties as president till the Iraqi parliament come together and elect a new president.