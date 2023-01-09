  1. Home
  3. BA's move to allow Hijab-clad stewardesses annoys many

Marwan Asmar

Published January 9th, 2023 - 11:14 GMT
British Airways (AFP file photo)

ALBAWABA - On first thought you may think this is a good thing. But take a look at the social media!

I am talking about the new move by British Airways to allow its women staff to wear the hijab and/or headscarf as part of a new standard uniform, the first to be made in 20 years

The new uniform changes that apply to men and women and made by top designer  Ozwald Boateng after testing on 1500 British Airways' colleagues is to be introduced by Spring 2023 and were over 30,000 BA staff will be wearing the uniform that includes the option of wearing a tunic, a jumpsuit or a hijab. 

However not everyone is happy on the social media as first thought. Allowing Muslim employees to wear a hijab on flights and part of the front-desk staff would surely be a good thing but many on the social media jumped to Iran and the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini who died in a police station after interrogation for not wearing the hijab properly.

One tweeted that this move is a slap in the face of the brave women of Iran although the connection seems tenuous but the idea is trending on the social media. 

However, British Airways looks at the whole issue in a completely different professional manner: 

“Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers. From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this,” says Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO.

 

