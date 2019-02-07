Bashir Promises to Release All Sudanese Journalists Arrested by Police

President Omar al-Bashir (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Omar al-Bashir Follow >

President Omar al-Bashir has pledged to release all journalists detained by Sudanese security forces since protests erupted across the country in mid-December.

Al-Bashir made the remarks at a Wednesday meeting with the heads of Sudanese media and press agencies.

According to the official Sudanese News Agency, al-Bashir further vowed to resolve “all issues related to press and media”, even voicing his readiness to ease the tax burden on the domestic media sector.

Since popular demonstrations erupted across Sudan on Dec. 19, several journalists have been arrested -- or summoned for questioning -- by the security services, according to the non-governmental Network of Sudanese Journalists.

The NGO puts the total number of detained journalists at 13, including Adam Mahdi, who has reportedly been slapped with a three-month prison term.

Sudanese officials say around 31 people have been killed since the protests began almost two months ago, although the opposition puts the number at closer to 50.

Last month, al-Bashir -- in power since 1989 -- pledged to carry out urgent economic reforms amid continued calls by the opposition to protest.

A nation of 40 million, Sudan has struggled to recover from the loss of some three quarters of its oil output -- its main source of foreign currency -- following the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.