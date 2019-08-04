The Battle to Liberate Tripoli Enters Its Final Phase

The situation in Libya's capital, Tripoli, was relatively calm due to heavy losses of armed militias loyal to Government of National Accord (GNA), according to Commander of Libya National Army’s (LNA) Ain Zara axis, Major General Fawzi al-Mansouri.

Mansouri said that the battle to liberate Tripoli had entered its final phase, pointing that 32 militants were killed and dozens of others injured.

Information Officer of the 73rd Infantry Brigade al-Mundhir al-Kartoush announced that of the killed militants, 13 were from Misrata. He indicated that the militias targeted civilian areas behind LNA forces, which in turn destroyed a large force in al-Saddadah before moving towards al-Shwayrf.

Libyan National Army (LNA) announced it had destroyed several drones, one of which was a Wing Loong model and was heading towards Misrata, announced Spokesman for the Volcano of Rage Operation (VRO), Mustafa al-Majai.

The air defenses managed to down the drone inside Abugrein, 12 KM west of Misrata, Majai told Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding that it was carrying five guided missiles and was ready to carry out strikes inside the city.





VRO published pictures showing a destroyed medium-sized drone, along with several missiles carrying a red flag.

Last week, Volcano of Rage announced it destroyed several drones claiming they belonged to the LNA, however, Army sources denied the allegations indicating the drone dropped in al-Jufra belonged to Tripoli militias.

In other news, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) reported that LNA commander Khalifa Haftar arrived in Cairo heading a delegation on a visit to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

Meanwhile, Tripoli residents reported random shelling in the vicinity of Mitiga International Airport, while airport authorities announced in a brief statement it suspended air traffic.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), announced that as part of his ongoing efforts to build a unified international position on Libya, SRSG Ghassan Salame met separately with Kuwait's Ambassador to Libya Mubarak al-Adwani, US Embassy Chargé d' Affaires Joshua Harris and Malta Ambassador Saliba Charles, who invited him to Malta this month.

