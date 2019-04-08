Beijing Has Crucial Role to Play in the Denuclearization of the Two Koreas

Beijing city landscape (Shutterstock)

The new South Korean envoy to China has said that Beijing has a “crucial role” to play in the denuclearization process of Korean peninsula, local media reported on Monday.

According to South China Morning Post, a local daily, Jang Ha-sung, former top policy advisor to the South Korean president, said stronger cooperation between the two countries will “accelerate denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”.

The new South Korean ambassador arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

“China is our ‘old friend’ who suffered and overcame the hardships of their modern history […] I will strengthen the communication channel and thus our trust through active exchanges and dialogues,” the daily quoted Jang as saying.

The envoy looked after economic policy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in since 2017 until November last year and he replaced Noh Young-min, Moon’s first choice as ambassador to China.

“The role of neighboring countries surrounding the Korean peninsula, particularly China, has become significant […] China has a crucial role in the denuclearization process and for preserving peace on the Korean peninsula,” Jang said.

The Korean denuclearization process is stuck since breakdown of U.S.-North Korea talks last February when President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un left their second summit mid-way without reaching any deal.

Washington had sought help from China to halt the nuclear program of North Korea.

This article has been adapted from its original source.