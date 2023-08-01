Beijing rainstorms kill 11, leave 27 missing

ALBAWABA - At least 11 people were killed and 27 others were missing in China's Beijing rainstorms, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV revealed that the death toll for the capital from heavy rainfalls reached 11 people, while 27 others are missing.

CCTV said: "On July 31, areas in Beijing including Fangshan and Mentougou suffered serious damage from water, causing three trains to get trapped on their routes, and road traffic in some areas was completely cut off."

500m of rain fell in just 24hrs in Beijing, China triggering intense flash flooding that swept away bridges, roadways and cars.



This is the planet on 1.2ºC of fossil fuelled heating.



Do we really want to find out what comes next, or are we ready to take BOLD #ClimateActionNow? pic.twitter.com/R40iLdX8uU — Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) July 31, 2023

Due to the Storm Doksuri China has launched an "airdrop rescue mission" that includes 26 soldiers and four helicopters. The mission aims to deliver food packages and ponchos to stranded people.

Videos and photos showing the aftermath of the rainstorms have been shared online in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province which were on red alert overnight between Monday and Tuesday, with meteorological authorities warning of potential flash floods and landslides.