Belarus fires missile towards Ukraine: reports claim

ALBAWABA - At least one ballistic missile was fire from Belarus to Ukraine, an emerging reports claimed on social media.

Amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine following Mosocws invasion in Kyiv, this is the first time a report circulate social media claiming that one missile was fired from Belarus, Russian-ally country, towards Ukraine.

According to the unconfirmed reports on Friday, Ukraine allegedly said that a missile was launched from Belarus. However, it wasn't fired by Belarusian military forces adding that it could be carried out by Wagner Group members who are now in Minsk after rebillion in June.

However, some social media users and activists denied the allegations being surfaced online saying Belrus will not be ever involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine inspite being a good ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the other hand, no offical statement from any of the war parties was released to confirm or deny the allegations of a missile fired from Belarus towards Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that Russia has sent earlier the Iskander missile system to Belarus, which it said can be used to launch both conventional and nuclear missiles, Russian defense minister said last April.