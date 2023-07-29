Is Ukraine employing North Korean missiles?

ALBAWABA - Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the British Financial Times newspaper has made a new allegation. According to Financial Times, Ukraine has been using North Korean rocket systems inside Russia.

The report states that Ukrainian forces near the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine have been utilizing multiple rocket launchers dating back to the Soviet era, which are believed to be of North Korean origin. The newspaper also mentions that Ukraine's Defense Ministry claims to have seized these weapons from the Russian military.

Meanwhile, the United States has accused North Korea of providing military equipment to Russia via sea routes, but there is no "conclusive" evidence to support the claim that Ukrainian forces have used North Korean rockets.

Notably, on the occasion of the "Victory Day" of the Korean War on July 26, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu paid a visit to North Korea's capital, Pyongyang. During the visit, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showcased the country's modernized military equipment and ballistic missile systems designed for Victory Day celebrations.