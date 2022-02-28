Belarus May Join War in Ukraine on Russia's Behalf - Reports

Belarus, a major ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin that allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its borders, is reportedly preparing to send its forces into Ukraine to support Russia's invasion.

The report came from a U.S. administration official who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. The official reportedly said that Belarus could send soldiers to Ukraine as early as Monday Feb. 28.

"It's very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin," the official told The Washington Post.

The potential move by Belarus would come as Russian forces face resistance in Ukraine and countries around the world move to counter Putin's actions.

Western leaders have sent arms to support Ukraine, Russia's access to SWIFT has been restricted and the EU along with its allies have imposed economic sanctions with more announced at the ready as Russia continues its invasion.

Ukraine and Russia announced on Sunday Feb. 27 that they planned to engage in their first political talks since the invasion began, but if Belarus joins the invasion it's unclear what effect that would have on the planned talks, which were supposed to take place at the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

After planned talks between Ukraine and Russia were announced on Sunday, Putin said he was putting Russian nuclear forces on high alert in response to "aggressive statements" from NATO and the West.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Putin's tension-raising announcement as "dangerous" and "irresponsible."