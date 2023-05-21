Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

ALBAWABA - Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Givir, storms Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning escorted by a number of police guards, while tension is still at all times high after Jerusalem Day Flag March on Thursday.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the latest Al-Aqsa Mosque storming by Ben-Givir.

Jordan's spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali said in a statement that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of its sanctity by an "Israeli cabinet member are condemned and provocative acts."

Tension in the streets of Jerusalem still has not died down between Jerusalemites and the Israeli police, as Palestinians are still livid over settlers' celebration of Jerusalem Day.

From storming Al-Aqsa Mosque to chanting racist phrases and even attacking journalists at the Damascus gate, Israelis took Jerusalem Day celebrations on Thursday as a chance to viciously attack Palestinians, while being backed by police and high-profile ministers in the country like Itamar Ben-Givir, Minister of Nationals Security and Miri Regev, Minister of Transport and Road Safety.

On multiple occasions, Ben-Givir-backed packs of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection.

However, after the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza, Ben-Givir announced his re-alliance with Benjamin Netanyahu's Government as he believed that they are finally back on track with protecting Israel's best interest.