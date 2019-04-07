Berri: Arabs Should Unite to Face of Israel's Aggression

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (AFP)

Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated his call for Arabs to unite to protect Palestinians and reject the recent U.S. decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights, during the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Qatar Saturday.

During a session with parliamentarians from Arab and Islamic nations, Berri stressed the need to take steps against Israel’s aggression toward Palestinians.

Late last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a unilateral decision to recognize the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East War and annexed in 1981, as Israeli territory.

At the Arab League summit held in Tunis on March 31, Arab leaders said they would push for a U.N. Security Council resolution against the decision, and warned other countries from following suit.

Berri arrived in Doha Friday to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting, which started the next day and runs through April 10, joining over a thousand parliamentarians, United Nations partners and experts.

The speaker met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Saturday, discussing bilateral ties and cooperation. After the meeting, Berri said he requested to schedule the next “biannual” meeting of a joint committee between Qatar and Lebanon, which he said last met in 2010.

