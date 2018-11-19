In Between All Confusion Over Brexit, UK May Not 'Exit' EU Till 2022

EU Brexit chief negociator Michel Barnier (R) holds the "draft agreement of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union" while arriving with European Council President Donald Tusk for a press conference at the European Council in Brussels (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Michel Barnier Follow >

Britain’s transition out of the European Union could take up to 2022, says the EU chief Brexit negotiator.

Michel Barnier made the comments among ambassadors of the EU27 on Sunday, putting the transition date as late as the December of 2022.

The delayed transition, which was originally planned to take place at the end of 2020, could fuel Eurosceptic ire.

Barnier further referred to the volatile situation in London, urging governments not to open the Withdrawal Agreement.

“There’s no need to reopen the text”, he said, adding that, “There is a significant difference between being a member and not a member.”

May had said she would finalize negotiations for leaving the bloc in “a matter of months,” a promise that is on the track to failure.

“The UK could theoretically ask for an extension until 2099 but an 80-year extension might upset people a little bit,” an anonymous EU diplomat was quoted by the British media as saying on Sunday morning.

The British premier has predicted a “critical week” in the negotiations, adding, “I will be going back to Brussels.

“The negotiating teams are working as we speak and obviously which day I go back to Brussels will partly be about how those negotiations go,” she told Sky News. "I will be going back to Brussels, I will be in touch with other leaders as well, because the summit next week - and it is next week - this special European Council, will be among the European leaders."

This article has been adapted from its original source.