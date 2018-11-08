In Between Chaos Yemen Gets New Defence Minister
Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi appoints new defense minister. (AFP)
Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has appointed Lt. Gen Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdishi as his new defense minister.
A statement published on Yemeni news website Saba Net said that a presidential decree has appointed the new defense minister and rear admiral Abdullah Salem Al-Nakhfi as Chief of Staff.
Ahmad Salem Rabea was appointed as new governor of Aden.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
