In Between Chaos Yemen Gets New Defence Minister

Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has appointed Lt. Gen Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdishi as his new defense minister.

A statement published on Yemeni news website Saba Net said that a presidential decree has appointed the new defense minister and rear admiral Abdullah Salem Al-Nakhfi as Chief of Staff.

Ahmad Salem Rabea was appointed as new governor of Aden.

