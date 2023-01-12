  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Biden aides find 2nd batch of classified documents

Biden aides find 2nd batch of classified documents

Published January 12th, 2023 - 07:04 GMT
classified documents
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - Joe Biden's aides found a second batch of classified documents from his tenure as vice president to Barack Obama, sources reported.

Also ReadTrump advocates decry demure reaction to Biden classified documentsTrump advocates decry demure reaction to Biden classified documents

Biden's aides discovered the documents at a different location, where the first batch was found on Nov. 2. The aides have since been conducting searches of various locations to ensure no further documents are there.

Ten documents were found earlier by the U.S. President's lawyer at a private office in Washington, D.C. after leaving the White House in 2017. The classified documents included U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics such as Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently looking into the matter, with rumors that Biden might be facing criminal charges, similar to those levelled against ex-President Donald Trump.

According to BBC, agents of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last August, when they found more than 300 classified documents, with at least 18 among them marked top-secret.

Tags:classified documentsJoe BidenBidenUStrumpDonald TrumpFBI

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...