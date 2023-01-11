  1. Home
Distinctions between Trump, Biden classified documents

Sally Shakkour

January 11th, 2023
classified documents
Character Illustration of Joe Biden facing Donald Trump. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Since discovering some top-secret documents in a private office for U.S. President Joe Biden, supporters of ex-President Donald Trump decried the indifferent public reaction by some to the purported lawbreaking by both American presidents.

The pro-Trump camp complained about how people received the news about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) discovery of classified documents at the former president's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, compared with Biden.

According to CNN, Biden took the classified documents when he was working as a vice president to Barak Obama, between 2009 and 2017. Ten documents were found, including U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics such as Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

A comparison between the quantity and the type of classified documents found inside the private properties of both presidents was made. CNN said that under 12 documents were caught in Biden's private office with some top-secret materials. However, Trump had more than 160 secret documents, with 60 among them being top-secret.

However, some Americans insisted that the cases differed, arguing that Biden's classified documents were found in a think-tank office, while those in Trump's possession were nabbed from the ex-president's private residence.

