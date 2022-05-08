Biden Announces Additional $150M in Military Aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced $150 million in military aid to Ukraine amid fears of escalation as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 11th week.

The military aid package includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment and field equipment, and spare parts, according to the Department of Defense.

William LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, also said during a Pentagon new conference on Friday that the need for weapons in Ukraine "really outpaces anything we've seen in recent memory."

The authorization on Friday was the ninth drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine since August. It comes from $250 million remaining in presidential drawdown authority, allowing the president to transfer excess weapons from U.S. arsenals without congressional approval.

Last week, President Joe Biden urged Congress to quickly pass a measure giving $33 billion in additional emergency support to Ukraine to defend against Russian forces.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine's fight for freedom," Biden said. "We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by as Russians continue their aggression and atrocities in Ukraine."

The call for emergency aid followed the the Biden administration pledging an additional $1.3 billion in aid for Ukraine the previous week, which included military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

Biden also said in a speech last month that a new "Unite for Ukraine" program will ease refugees' access to enter the United States.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the United States has committed approximately $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including approximately $3.8 billion since the Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24.