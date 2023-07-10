Biden & Charles III held their first meeting

ALBAWABA - US President Joe Biden and British King Charles III held their first meeting since the king took the throne. The historic meeting took place at Windsor Castle, where the two leaders engaged in a ceremony upon arrival, followed by a meeting and discussions on several issues.

Upon his arrival, the band played the British national anthem "God Save the King" and the US national anthem "The Star Spangled Banner" during the event. This visit is President Biden's second visit to Windsor Castle since taking office.



The meeting between President Biden and King Charles III carries a lot of weight, showcasing how the monarch will approach his traditionally apolitical role while advocating for climate change, an issue he cares deeply about. President Biden has emphasized that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.



According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, President Biden respects King Charles' commitment to climate action. The President acknowledges the king's influential role in mobilizing efforts and hopes to deepen personal ties during this participation. They also plan to build on their mutual interest in driving progress and climate action.

During their discussions, President Biden, King Charles, and Special Climate Envoy John Kerry will engage with private sector leaders to explore ways to mobilize private capital to deploy clean energy, mitigate carbon emissions, and help developing countries adapt to the effects of climate change. . The group will address barriers to private investment while emphasizing the importance of public investment in achieving climate goals.

Earlier in the day, President Biden kicked off his foreign trip with a visit to London, with a focus on strengthening the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom. He met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss various topics, including the situation in Ukraine. President Biden appreciated the strong alliance between the two countries and their joint efforts in support of Ukraine.