  3. Biden 'Convinced' Russia Would Invade Ukraine in Coming Days

Published February 19th, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - US president Joe Biden is convinced that Russisan President Vladmir Putin has already made up his mind to invade the Ukraine. 

News media websites have quickly posted the news and thus the West-East "cold" stand off continues. 
Biden says Russian could invade the country within a week according to AFP. It is reported if he does so western sanctions would swiftly be slammed on Moscow. 
 

