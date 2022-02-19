Biden 'Convinced' Russia Would Invade Ukraine in Coming Days

ALBAWABA - US president Joe Biden is convinced that Russisan President Vladmir Putin has already made up his mind to invade the Ukraine.

#UPDATE President Joe Biden said he is "convinced" that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within the week, an event that would trigger Western sanctions set to turn Russia into what a US official called a "pariah." https://t.co/4jddkB0xJJ pic.twitter.com/Hw7LLyRUJr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 19, 2022

News media websites have quickly posted the news and thus the West-East "cold" stand off continues.

Biden says Russian could invade the country within a week according to AFP. It is reported if he does so western sanctions would swiftly be slammed on Moscow.

