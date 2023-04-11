  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Biden ends COVID-19 health emergency

Biden ends COVID-19 health emergency

Published April 11th, 2023 - 08:23 GMT
Biden ends COVID-19 health emergency
Shutterstock
Highlights
In March, the US Senate passed a resolution ending the state of emergency declared by former President Donald Trump

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden has officially ended the national health emergency declared due to the COVID-19 virus.

The U.S. president signed a legislation ending the national emergency in the United States related to the emerging epidemic of the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the White House on Monday evening.

Under the state of emergency, which was declared in 2020, exceptional support has been provided to the health system for more than three years.

The latest decision puts an end to the assigned funding for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, in light of the state of recession and the high inflation rates that the largest economy in the world is currently witnessing. U.S. economy has been greatly affected by the global epidemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 6.88 million people worldwide, with more than 676.6 million cases of infection, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Medicine. In U.S. alone, more than a million people died as a result of the pandemic.

In March, the US Senate passed a resolution ending the state of emergency declared by former President Donald Trump.

The Senate then approved the resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows it to overturn the federal agency's rules, by a simple majority vote, 68-23.

Tags:USUnited StatesJoe BidenCovid-19

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...