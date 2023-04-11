Biden ends COVID-19 health emergency

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden has officially ended the national health emergency declared due to the COVID-19 virus.

The U.S. president signed a legislation ending the national emergency in the United States related to the emerging epidemic of the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the White House on Monday evening.

Biden signs bill ending Covid-19 national emergency https://t.co/EyUaraFiU2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 11, 2023

Under the state of emergency, which was declared in 2020, exceptional support has been provided to the health system for more than three years.

Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts https://t.co/RRyOGW2iNS — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) April 11, 2023

The latest decision puts an end to the assigned funding for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, in light of the state of recession and the high inflation rates that the largest economy in the world is currently witnessing. U.S. economy has been greatly affected by the global epidemic.

The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID pandemic ended Monday as President Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after 3 years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency. https://t.co/lg4865JWlr — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 11, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 6.88 million people worldwide, with more than 676.6 million cases of infection, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Medicine. In U.S. alone, more than a million people died as a result of the pandemic.

In March, the US Senate passed a resolution ending the state of emergency declared by former President Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden has officially ended the Covid national health emergency that underpinned extraordinary efforts to provide care for a country where more than a million people died from the diseasehttps://t.co/XqmHi2rQ41 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 11, 2023

The Senate then approved the resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows it to overturn the federal agency's rules, by a simple majority vote, 68-23.