Biden in Jeddah: Meets Saudi Crown Prince in Al Salam Palace

ALBAWABA - The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives US president Joe Biden at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah

Biden arrived at the Jeddah International Airport directly from Israel. This was a first time-ever affair as Saudi Arabia opened its airspace literally in hours to all international flights.

He was received at the Airport by the Makkah Governor Prince Khalid Al Faisal and then taken with his party to Al Salam Palace.

Biden started a regional visit on Wednesday arriving in Israel and the Palestinian territories and is in Saudi Arabia to attend a GCC summit with the attendance of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.