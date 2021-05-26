  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Biden Marks The First Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

Biden Marks The First Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

Published May 26th, 2021 - 06:31 GMT
Biden calls for more action on first anniversary of George Floyd murder
A Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters holds a placard and shouts slogans during a march on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York on May 25, 2021. The family of George Floyd appealed on May 25 for sweeping police reform on the anniversary of the African American man's murder by a white officer, as they met President Joe Biden at the White House. Ed JONES / AFP
Highlights
'We have to act. We face an inflection point,' US president says after meeting with Floyd's family

US President Joe Biden urged additional action in the pursuit of racial justice on Tuesday as he marked one year since the murder of George Floyd.

Also ReadMinneapolis Rallies Mark The First Anniversary of George Floyd's MurderMinneapolis Rallies Mark The First Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

Biden said last month's conviction of former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin for the grisly murder "was another important step forward toward justice," but maintained "our progress can’t stop there."

"We have to act. We face an inflection point," Biden said in a statement after meeting with Floyd's family behind closed doors at the White House. "The battle for the soul of America has been a constant push and pull between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart."

 

"At our best, the American ideal wins out. It must again," added Biden.

Floyd's May 25 death ignited nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice that spread beyond the US's borders and began to manifest in major capitals worldwide. Popular demonstrations extended for months in the US in what Biden said was "a summer of protest we hadn’t seen since the Civil Rights era in the ‘60s."

Bystander video captured Floyd's grisly death as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee fixed firmly on his neck for more than nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe, and desperate cries for his mother.

Also ReadMinneapolis Rallies Mark The First Anniversary of George Floyd's MurderNancy Pelosi Under Fire for Statement on George Floyd

Chauvin, who was convicted by a Minnesota jury of murder and manslaughter in April, faces the potential of spending decades behind bars when he is sentenced on June 25.

Chauvin and three other ex-officers who were present at the scene now face a separate federal case of depriving Floyd of his civil rights during the fatal arrest.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Joe BidenUSMurderGeorge FloydDerek Chauvin

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...