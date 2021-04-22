Nancy Pelosi Under Fire for Statement on George Floyd

  1. Home
Published April 22nd, 2021 - 07:21 GMT
Nancy Pelosi and George Floyd
Pelosi's statement followed the jury's conviction of ex-police officer. (CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Edited by Al Bawaba)

Hours after an ex-police officer was convicted with murder charges in the George Floyd case, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come under fire for the statements she made "in celebration of the verdict".

In her comments following a jury's decision to convict Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department in killing African American George Floyd last May, Pelosi "thanked Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice."

Standing along with a number of US legislators at the Congressional Black Caucus presser, Pelosi said: "Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom," Pelosi went on. "How heartbreaking was that? [To] call out for your mom, 'I can't breathe [...] But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."

Consequently, online people angrily attacked Pelosi saying that her speech "echoes the typical white discourse assuming that black people should die to gain their basic rights."

Last May, nationwide protests associated with the Black Lives Matter movement were triggered following the death of 46-years-old George Floyd when then-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes before Floyd lost his life. 

As protests grew across the west, black people protested a long history of police violence, urging an immediate systemic change in the US and other countries.

Last Tuesday, a jury in the Chauvin trial found the ex-officer guilty on three charges; second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

