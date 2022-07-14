Biden 'May' Ditch Iran Deal, Prepare to Attack Tehran With Israel

ALBAWABA - Different signals are coming from Joe Biden's visit to Israel as it is being covered extensively on the social media.

With regards to Iran the US president said that America and Israel will make sure that Tehran will never possess nuclear weapons. In one statement from the White House, he said: "The United States stresses...the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."

This is indeed a short, snappy statement. The feeling that we get from the social media however, Washington will from now on go hard on Iran and it will work with Israel for "fishy", cynical moves to attack Iran. Contradictory statements indeed.

But this is not the case at all - at least not by the United States. There is indeed a renewed security declaration that is being announced between Tel Aviv and Washington. But don't be to hasty. The USA is still keeping a foot-hold on the Iranian nuclear door. It keeps warning however, time is running out and it will not continue to wait to re-enter the 2015 deal which Donald Trump got America out of in 2018.

Is America then really ditching negotiations with Iran and are now prepared for the worse? There is different kind of language he is using according to AFP: The undertaking, part of a “Jerusalem Declaration” crowning Biden’s first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to “last resort” use of force against Iran - an apparent move toward accommodating Israel’s calls for a “credible military threat” by world powers.

This is the dangerous bit - force as a 'last resort', adding “We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Biden told a news conference following the signing of the declaration. Media sources are clearing talking about a veiled threat and pre-emptive war against Iran. But can there be really another war in the Middle East?

Biden is robust in his approach. He says: “The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force,” he said after the signing ceremony according to the French news agency. And then there is the strong tone of language: Biden described preventing a nuclear Iran as “a vital security interest for Israel and the United States and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well”.

Will Biden carry out his threat. He militarily warned Russia when it started its war on Ukraine on 24 February, but then climbed down, satisfied with giving Kiev aid and plenty of military weapons. Iran is neither Russia nor Ukraine but can he take the chance of a military strike and wait for an uncertain response. Iran may not have a nuclear bomb just yet but it certainly has plenty of other weapons.

That we will have to wait and see.