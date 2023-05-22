Biden, McCarthy to meet for debt crisis talks

ALBAWABA US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet Monday for more talks on defusing the US debt ceiling standoff, both sides said Sunday.
The leaders spoke by phone Sunday as the president returned home on Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Japan.
McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol that the call was “productive” and that the on-again, off-again negotiations would resume later in the day.
A White House official confirmed Monday's meeting but offered no specific time.