Biden announces new aid package to Ukraine

Published May 21st, 2023 - 11:57 GMT
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) attending the "G7 + Partner Countries + Ukraine" meeting on the sidelines of the final day of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / )
Military aid package includes ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and training.

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package worth $375 million in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's stance in its war against Russia.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, President Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy. Biden said the military aid package includes ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and training. 

"Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine's back and I promise we're not going anywhere," Biden told Zelenskiy, according to Reuters.

Biden highlighted US efforts towards a collaborative endeavor with partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft such as the F-16.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute, since the start of the war, the Biden administration and the US Congress have authorized more than $75 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military aid to Ukraine.

 

