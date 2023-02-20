Biden pledges more arms supplies to Ukraine

ALBAWABA - United States President Joe Biden vowed to send more weapons to Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy wipes tears from his eyes as President Biden meets with Ukrainians in Kyiv.



So proud of our president for making this courageous and dangerous trip. pic.twitter.com/qGcNYvSy8y — Brad Bo ☮️🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) February 20, 2023

The U.S. leader stressed the country's stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war and discussed more support for Kyiv in its war against Russia which started on Feb. 24, 2022.

Biden said: "One year later, Kyiv stands," as he stood alongside Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

White House quoted the president: "I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."