Biden pledges more arms supplies to Ukraine

Sally Shakkour

Published February 20th, 2023 - 04:07 GMT
Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. response to the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by the U.S. military. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - United States President Joe Biden vowed to send more weapons to Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. leader stressed the country's stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war and discussed more support for Kyiv in its war against Russia which started on Feb. 24, 2022. 

Biden said: "One year later, Kyiv stands," as he stood alongside Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace.

White House quoted the president: "I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."

