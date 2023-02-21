Biden at Poland to bolster US support for Ukraine

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Poland, on Monday night, for a visit aimed at bolstering U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine.

On Monday evening, the president arrived in Poland after paying a short visit to Kyiv on Monday morning.

During his visit to Warsaw, U.S. president will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss strengthening U.S. cooperation with Poland to support Ukraine and NATO.

The White House said Biden will deliver a speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, on Tuesday evening too.

In addition, he is scheduled to meet with representatives of other Eastern European countries in NATO, on Wednesday.

Aspirations towards strengthening cooperation

Recently, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that his country is in the process of discussing with President Biden's administration the possibility of stationing U.S. forces in his country and increasing their number.

White House pool photograph of President Biden and Jake Sullivan (NSC) on train from Kyiv to Poland: pic.twitter.com/0ByH8yr5Pp — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 20, 2023

Biden's surprising visit to Kyiv

Earlier this month, the White House announced that Biden will be visiting Poland, Ukraine's neighbor, and that the visit is supposed to last for two days, until Wednesday.

However, it did not announce that he will be visiting Ukraine, which is his first visit since the onset of the Russian invasion on Ukraine on Feb.24, 2022.

During his unexpected visit to Kyiv, Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his country's commitment to the Ukrainian people.

Biden is in Warsaw for official talks on Tuesday following his trip to Kyiv, just days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Putin is set to address Russia's parliament as he faces pressure on all sides.



Follow our live coverage. https://t.co/qlilxUnduT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 21, 2023

The president announced a new round of $460 million in security assistance, before heading to Poland.

It is circulated that Biden's visit to Poland carries a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that U.S will continue its support for Ukraine, as long as it takes.