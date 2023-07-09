  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Biden: Saudi-Israel normalization is a far-reaching deal

Biden: Saudi-Israel normalization is a far-reaching deal

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 9th, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
Biden
John Biden, 8-7-2023 (AFP)
Highlights
In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Biden emphasized that such an agreement would entail a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program, both of which would be provided by the United States

ALBAWABA- US President Joe Biden acknowledged the significant hurdles ahead in reaching an agreement for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 

Also ReadKSA denounces Iranian claims over Durra fieldKSA denounces Iranian claims over Durra field

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Biden emphasized that such an agreement would entail a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program, both of which would be provided by the United States. Presently, US officials are engaged in negotiations to facilitate a distant normalization agreement between the two countries.

Israeli left-wing activists from the Peace Now Movement, 28 March 2007 (AFP)


During the interview, Biden candidly stated, "We are still far from that agreement. We have many issues to discuss." The comments come after Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz voiced opposition to the inclusion of a Saudi nuclear program for peaceful purposes within any mediated agreement by the United States to establish bilateral relations.

Regarding the progress in the region, Biden expressed the importance of actions and requirements to recognize Israel. He stated, "To be fully honest, I don't think they have a big problem with Israel." However, Biden expressed reservations about providing Saudi Arabia with a means to obtain civilian nuclear energy and guarantees for their security, deeming it a somewhat far-fetched possibility.

The normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia continue to face significant challenges, but the efforts to establish closer ties and foster regional stability remain ongoing.
 

Tags:KSAUSAIsraelNormalization

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now