Biden: Saudi-Israel normalization is a far-reaching deal

ALBAWABA- US President Joe Biden acknowledged the significant hurdles ahead in reaching an agreement for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Biden emphasized that such an agreement would entail a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program, both of which would be provided by the United States. Presently, US officials are engaged in negotiations to facilitate a distant normalization agreement between the two countries.

Israeli left-wing activists from the Peace Now Movement, 28 March 2007 (AFP)



During the interview, Biden candidly stated, "We are still far from that agreement. We have many issues to discuss." The comments come after Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz voiced opposition to the inclusion of a Saudi nuclear program for peaceful purposes within any mediated agreement by the United States to establish bilateral relations.

Regarding the progress in the region, Biden expressed the importance of actions and requirements to recognize Israel. He stated, "To be fully honest, I don't think they have a big problem with Israel." However, Biden expressed reservations about providing Saudi Arabia with a means to obtain civilian nuclear energy and guarantees for their security, deeming it a somewhat far-fetched possibility.

The normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia continue to face significant challenges, but the efforts to establish closer ties and foster regional stability remain ongoing.

