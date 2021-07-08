Biden's New China Cold War to Result in Climate Collapse - Activists Say

Over 40 progressive groups have railed against US President Joe Biden’s aggressive stance on China, warning that Biden’s new Cold War with China will result in climate collapse.

The letter, that is expected to his Biden’s desk on Thursday, urged Biden to prioritize cooperation with China on climate change, and the other confronting issues.

“Nothing less than the future of our planet depends on ending the new Cold War between the United States and China,” read the letter.

“To combat the climate crisis and build a global economy that works for everyday working people — in the US and China alike — we must shift from competition to cooperation,” it added.

What's a little ethnic cleansing, genocide, and tyranny when weighed against cheap solar panels? https://t.co/tKPSSmlBCs — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 7, 2021

Erik Sperling, the executive director of Just Foreign Policy, one of the groups that signed on to the letter, said, “The entire climate change agenda could be at risk if his anti-China campaign continues and grows.”

Back in May, prominent left-leaning lawmakers and 60 activist groups called on the Democratic US president not to turn China into the 21st century’s Soviet Union.

In a recent move that strangers the climate change efforts, the banned the import of solar panel material from a Chinese company over forced labor allegations, last month.

Representative Ilhan Omar said at the time that Washington needs to “distinguish between justified criticisms of the Chinese government’s human rights record and a Cold War mentality that uses China as a scapegoat for our own domestic problems and demonizes Chinese Americans.”

Relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorated sharply since Trump former President Donald Trump launched a trade war against China in 2018.

"Yet as details of the Biden administration’s post-withdrawal strategy for Afghanistan emerge, its benefits for American competitiveness against Beijing look nebulous." -@RHFontaine & @vanceserchuk observe in @TheAtlantic. Read more: https://t.co/deeW6f6ojK — CNAS (@CNASdc) July 1, 2021

The two countries are also at odds over a range of issues, including alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong, China’s territorial claims on Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), and most of the South China Sea as well as the origin of the coronavirus.

China hoped for an improvement in relations under the Biden administration, but the new US government has shown no sign of backing down on its hardline policies toward China.

Biden said previously the frosty US-China relationship is ultimately a "battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.