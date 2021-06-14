Biden Can't Differentiate Between Syria and Libya!

Joe Biden received massive criticism online after mixing up Syria with Libya during a press conference at the G7 summit on Sunday. However, the thing that made it even worse was that the mistake was repeated three times.

The 46th US president was talking and discussing humanitarian aid to countries which are severely affected by long-continuous civil wars.

Pres Biden confused Libya and Syria 3 times during a Sunday presser at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall. Pres Biden, responding to what actions the admin plans to take against Russia, talked about Russia’s ongoing military actions in Syria, but 3 times confused the country with Libya. — David Rothstein (@duvidroth1) June 14, 2021

During his speech in the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK; Biden was answering NBC News’ Peter Alexander’s question about the US administration's actions against Russian president Putin, according to the Daily Caller.

Biden responded by mentioning Russia’s continuous military actions in Syria, but three times mistakenly confused the country with Libya.

The US leader said that Russia had bitten off more than it can chew with its intervention in "Syria," but then added "Libya" to the mix.



Biden just confused Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. And late night "comedians" and SNL are totally silent. — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) June 13, 2021

“There is a lot going on where we can work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passes to be able to go through and provide — food assistance — and economic, I mean — vital assistance to a population that is in real trouble. I think It’s gonna be very hard — by the way there’s places where — I should not be starting off by negotiating in public here, but let me say it this way — Russia has engaged in activities which we believe are contrary to international norms,” the president said during his speech at the G7 summit.

The video was widely shared on social media with questions about Biden’s health as he looked super tired and confused; some referred to it as super embarrassing as this is the first overseas trip for him as the US president.

Another video of Joe Biden was shared with world leaders seen capturing their laughter after the president seemed to forget that Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, had already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting.

🇺🇸 | The world laughing at America again: Joe Biden forgot that UK PM Boris Johnson already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting. pic.twitter.com/cOJOFXOA20 — The Patriot Times (@PatriotTimes_) June 13, 2021

The 47th G7 summit was held on 11–13 June 2021 in Cornwall in the United Kingdom. World leaders began the three-day summit discussing the novel coronavirus and global pandemic recovery, including a commitment to share 1 billion vaccine doses with poorer countries.