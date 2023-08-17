  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blasphemy accusations fuel communal violence in Pakistan’s Punjab

Blasphemy accusations fuel communal violence in Pakistan’s Punjab

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 17th, 2023 - 05:19 GMT
Church burning in Pakistan
Fire with church tower in the background, high temperature. shutterstock
Highlights
To curb the escalating violence, over 6,000 police and paramilitary troops were deployed, as the Christian community grapples with the shock of these distressing events.

ALBAWABA- In a disturbing incident, a Muslim mob in Jaranwala, Pakistan, vandalized a Christian cemetery and set ablaze eight churches along with several homes, following accusations of blasphemy against Islam

Also ReadPakistani President dissolves parliament and government ahead of electionsPakistani President dissolves parliament and government ahead of elections

The incident unfolded in Punjab, the country's most populated province, and has ignited tensions between the Muslim majority and the Christian minority communities. 

The violence stemmed from accusations of desecrating the holy Quran and abusing the Prophet Mohammed, leading to the charging of two Christian men under Pakistan's blasphemy laws. 

The turmoil in Jaranwala extended beyond church vandalism. Houses, businesses, and graveyards belonging to the Christian community were also targeted.

The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, condemned the violence and demanded action against those responsible for the attacks.

 However, amidst the chaos, the Pakistani security forces arrested 146 individuals and launched an investigation into the church attacks. 

To curb the escalating violence, over 6,000 police and paramilitary troops were deployed, as the Christian community grapples with the shock of these distressing events.
 

Tags:PakistanPunjabchurch burningblasphemyMuslims

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now