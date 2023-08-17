Blasphemy accusations fuel communal violence in Pakistan’s Punjab

ALBAWABA- In a disturbing incident, a Muslim mob in Jaranwala, Pakistan, vandalized a Christian cemetery and set ablaze eight churches along with several homes, following accusations of blasphemy against Islam.

The incident unfolded in Punjab, the country's most populated province, and has ignited tensions between the Muslim majority and the Christian minority communities.

In Jaranwala, Pakistan, a Muslim mob vandalizing a Christian cemetery - Strangely, the police force is standing nearby and watching the barbaric act! pic.twitter.com/pmRjYSPEGG — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 16, 2023

The violence stemmed from accusations of desecrating the holy Quran and abusing the Prophet Mohammed, leading to the charging of two Christian men under Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

The turmoil in Jaranwala extended beyond church vandalism. Houses, businesses, and graveyards belonging to the Christian community were also targeted.

The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, condemned the violence and demanded action against those responsible for the attacks.

However, amidst the chaos, the Pakistani security forces arrested 146 individuals and launched an investigation into the church attacks.

To curb the escalating violence, over 6,000 police and paramilitary troops were deployed, as the Christian community grapples with the shock of these distressing events.

