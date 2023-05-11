Blast heard in Italy's Milan

ALBAWABA - A blast was heard in central Milan city in Italy on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Multiple vehicles are on fire in Milan. Rescue workers and firefighters reached the scene of the explosion to stop the blaze.

No injured were reported yet in the explosion and the Italian government has not released any official statements on the blast as well.

An explosion occurred in the center of Milan, cars are on fire.



According to preliminary information, a parked van exploded.

Videos showing many vehicles on fire in the middle of the streets in Milan were shared on Twitter. In the footage, flames were seen erupting into the sky along with black smoke.

Initial reports claimed that a parked van exploded spreading fire to vehicles parked beside it.