Blast heard in Italy's Milan

Published May 11th, 2023 - 10:22 GMT
Blast heard in Milan, Italy. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - A blast was heard in central Milan city in Italy on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Multiple vehicles are on fire in Milan. Rescue workers and firefighters reached the scene of the explosion to stop the blaze. 

No injured were reported yet in the explosion and the Italian government has not released any official statements on the blast as well.

Videos showing many vehicles on fire in the middle of the streets in Milan were shared on Twitter. In the footage, flames were seen erupting into the sky along with black smoke.

Initial reports claimed that a parked van exploded spreading fire to vehicles parked beside it.

