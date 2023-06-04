Blast heard in Washington, DC

ALBAWABA - Huge blast heard in the United States capital, Washington DC on Sunday.

According to social media users, people from Northern Virginia to Maryland heard the blast. Meanwhile, some reportedly said that the blast caused ground-shaking tremors resembling an earthquake.

The reason behind the huge explosion sound is yet to be known. No official statement has been released as well.

However, Homeland Security mentioned that there's "no threat at this time."

Early reports revealed that the sound of explosion in Washington DC was likely due to fighter jets being scrambled after a small plane became unresponsive, which later on crashed in Virginia.

6/4 (3:32PM): We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud “boom” this afternoon. There is no threat at this time. — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 4, 2023

According to an unofficial report, the sound was likely "caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom."