Beirut blast: victims' families protest for justice

ALBAWABA - Beirut blast families are protesting today in front of the Palace of Justice demanding justice for their loved ones lost in the tragic blast in 2020.

Three years since the tragedy, yet no one has officially been held accountable for the lives lost in the Beirut blast. Families have been relentlessly protesting almost daily in hopes to achieve fair trials for those who had a hand in what is accounted for being one the history’s most powerful non-nuclear explosions.

This morning, a number of the bereaved families affected in the blast took their protest to the Palace of Justice, saying that officials are only throwing balmes back and forth at each other, without taking serious actions in prosecuting those whose hands are “stained with the blood of the victims”.

Ever since the blast, investigations have been stalled multiple times as it is speculated that senior judges in the country are indirectly linked to the tragic event.

In January, Judge Tarek Bitar, resumed his investigation in the Beirut Blast, bringing charges against one senior prosecutor and a number of officials for what is believed to be justice obstruction charges. This move came as a surprise for Lebanese people as senior officials have been considered untouchable and off-limits.

The tragic Beirut Blast shook Lebanon to the core, injuring more than 7,000 people and killing around 218. It was felt in neighboring countries like Jordan, Syria, and even parts of Europe.