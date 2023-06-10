Blast kills 5 in Turkey's rocket and explosives factory

ALBAWABA - A fire broke out at a rocket and explosives factory in Ankara, Turkey, the fire was followed by an explosion that shake the Turkish capital, local media reported on Saturday.

‏Turkish defense ministry said that 5 people were killed following the blast, TASS reported, citing a source in rescue services

At least 5 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a missile factory in Ankara, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/wT7S3wJHRB — Diogenes (@OSINTNic) June 10, 2023

A video was shared on Twitter allegedly showing smoke rising into the sky after the blast in Turkey's MKE rocket and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadağ district.

According to witnesses, firefighters and ambulances rapidly head to the factory to stop the fire and transfer injured to hospitals.