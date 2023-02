ALBAWABA At least four people were killed and eight were injured in a explosion at marketplace in Barkhan, police said Sunday.

The explosion took place at the Rakhni Bazaar in Barkhan, damaging shop windows and vehicles parked in the street.

Police said the injured were sent to Rakhni and Dera Ghazi Khan hospitals.

No other details were immediately available.

Barkhan is the capital city of the Barkhan District in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.