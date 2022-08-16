  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blast Reported in an Ammunition Depot in Crimea

Blast Reported in an Ammunition Depot in Crimea

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 16th, 2022 - 05:17 GMT
ammunition depot

Russian TASS news agency reported an explosion in one of the ammunition depots in Crimea on Tuesday morning.

Also ReadRussians Flee Crimea! Videos of Massive Traffic Jam Circulate the InternetRussians Flee Crimea! Videos of Massive Traffic Jam Circulate the Internet

Unconfirmed videos showing a fire followed by a cloud of black smoke rising in the sky were shared online and it is believed to be of the ammunition depot blast in northern Crimea.

According to sources, the blast in the ammunition depot, which took place in the Dzhankoi region, is believed to belong to the Russian army.

Tags:CrimeaRussiaUkraine

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...