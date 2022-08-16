Blast Reported in an Ammunition Depot in Crimea

Russian TASS news agency reported an explosion in one of the ammunition depots in Crimea on Tuesday morning.

Unconfirmed videos showing a fire followed by a cloud of black smoke rising in the sky were shared online and it is believed to be of the ammunition depot blast in northern Crimea.

#BREAKING Explosion in a weapons depot in Crimea pic.twitter.com/eAWCaCoHIK — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 16, 2022

According to sources, the blast in the ammunition depot, which took place in the Dzhankoi region, is believed to belong to the Russian army.