Russians Flee Crimea! Videos of Massive Traffic Jam Circulate the Internet

Published August 11th, 2022 - 08:07 GMT
Traffic jam
Traffic jam seen all the way from Crimea to Russia (Twitter/ Video screenshot)

Videos and photos showing a huge line of cars, buses, and vehicles seen on the road that leads from Crimea to Russia has gone viral online reaching over one million views per clip. The huge traffic jam videos were caught following a Ukrainian attack on a Russian-controlled military airbase on August 9th.

According to Radio Free Europe report, at least nine aircrafts were destroyed in the latest twin blasts at the Russian Navy's Saky Air Base near the village of Novofedorivka.

traffic jam

(Source)

According to social media sources who document the huge traffic on the highway road between Crimea and Russia, loads of vehicles and traffic had continued for about 24 hours. 

Some people claimed that the traffic jam covered around 100 km all the way as people tried to escape after seeing the attacks on the Russian-controlled Saky Air Base. A person wondered if Russians will finally recognize that this is a "real war".

Another video was shared widely online showing people freaking out and running to leave the place after a huge black smoke rising into the sky following the attack on the airbase was seen from one of the beaches in Crimea.

Scared people, who were enjoying their time, also started to run while taking photos and videos of the two explosions at the airbase. 

Satellite pictures, taken by US-based Planet Labs, of Saky Air Base were released showing massive destruction. BBC News reported that Ukraine didn't announce targeting the airbase. However, evidence suggests that it could have done the attack.

